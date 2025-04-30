Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centrica, Lamb Weston Holdings and Costco Wholesale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/25, Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centrica plc Ord New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.03 on 6/5/25, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/30/25, and Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 5/16/25. As a percentage of CPYYF's recent stock price of $2.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Centrica plc Ord New to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when CPYYF shares open for trading on 5/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for LW to open 0.71% lower in price and for COST to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPYYF, LW, and COST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF):



Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.93% for Centrica plc Ord New, 2.84% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, and 0.52% for Costco Wholesale Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Centrica plc Ord New shares are currently up about 5.1%, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

