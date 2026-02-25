Ex-Dividend Reminder: Central Pacific Financial, FactSet Research Systems and T-Mobile US

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Central Pacific Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/16/26, FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/19/26, and T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 3/12/26. As a percentage of CPF's recent stock price of $32.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when CPF shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for FDS to open 0.55% lower in price and for TMUS to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPF, FDS, and TMUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF):



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.53% for Central Pacific Financial Corp, 2.18% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., and 1.84% for T-Mobile US Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Central Pacific Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are up about 5.9%, and T-Mobile US Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

