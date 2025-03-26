Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerspace, DiamondRock Hospitality and Americold Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 4/8/25, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/11/25, and Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of CSR's recent stock price of $63.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Centerspace to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CSR shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 1.01% lower in price and for COLD to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSR, DRH, and COLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):



Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.83% for Centerspace, 4.05% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 4.28% for Americold Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Centerspace shares are currently down about 1%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are off about 0.4%, and Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks

 WSFS Dividend Growth Rate

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUFG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.