Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerra Gold, Smithfield Foods and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/26/25, Smithfield Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/26/25, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of CGAU's recent stock price of $12.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Centerra Gold Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CGAU shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for SFD to open 1.14% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGAU, SFD, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



Smithfield Foods Inc (Symbol: SFD):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Centerra Gold Inc, 4.55% for Smithfield Foods Inc, and 1.16% for TJX Companies.

In Tuesday trading, Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently up about 5.6%, Smithfield Foods Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and TJX Companies shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding GLUU

 JOBS Videos

 Funds Holding AGTI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.