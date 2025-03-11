Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centerra Gold, Ardagh Metal Packaging and LKQ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/25, Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/27/25, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/27/25, and LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of CGAU's recent stock price of $5.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Centerra Gold Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when CGAU shares open for trading on 3/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMBP to open 3.50% lower in price and for LKQ to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CGAU, AMBP, and LKQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.09% for Centerra Gold Inc, 13.99% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, and 2.72% for LKQ Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently down about 4.5%, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are down about 1.4%, and LKQ Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

