Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and LeMaitre Vascular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), and LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/11/25, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 12/5/25, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $40.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for REGN to open 0.12% lower in price and for LMAT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, REGN, and LMAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN):



LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 0.50% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 0.92% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 UAPR Videos

 YUM Average Annual Return

 PAL YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.