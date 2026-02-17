Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterPoint Energy, Capital One Financial Corp and TPG

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/26, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/12/26, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/2/26, and Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/5/26. As a percentage of CNP's recent stock price of $42.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CNP shares open for trading on 2/19/26. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.39% lower in price and for TPG to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNP, COF, and TPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):

CNP+Dividend+History+Chart

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):

COF+Dividend+History+Chart

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):

TPG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.16% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, 1.54% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 4.93% for Tpg Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently up about 2.1%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

