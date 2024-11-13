Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Royalty Pharma and Brookline Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), and Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/29/24, Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/10/24, and Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $248.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for RPRX to open 0.81% lower in price and for BRKL to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, RPRX, and BRKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Cencora Inc, 3.23% for Royalty Pharma plc, and 4.23% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Royalty Pharma plc shares are off about 1.4%, and Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

