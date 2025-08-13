Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Organon and Esquire Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/3/25, Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/11/25, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $289.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for OGN to open 0.22% lower in price and for ESQ to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, OGN, and ESQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Cencora Inc, 0.88% for Organon & Co, and 0.72% for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Organon & Co shares are up about 0.4%, and Esquire Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 4.4% on the day.

