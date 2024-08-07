Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, AstraZeneca and Wells Fargo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN), and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 8/26/24, AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 9/9/24, and Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/1/24. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $239.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for AZN to open 0.63% lower in price and for WFC to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, AZN, and WFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for Cencora Inc, 1.26% for AstraZeneca plc, and 3.06% for Wells Fargo & Co.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, AstraZeneca plc shares are off about 0.1%, and Wells Fargo & Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

