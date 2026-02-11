Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Amgen and Oppenheimer Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/2/26, Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.52 on 3/6/26, and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $360.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for AMGN to open 0.69% lower in price and for OPY to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, AMGN, and OPY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Cencora Inc, 2.76% for Amgen Inc, and 0.80% for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Amgen Inc shares are down about 3%, and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

