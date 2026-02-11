Markets
COR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cencora, Amgen and Oppenheimer Holdings

February 11, 2026 — 10:29 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR), Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cencora Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/2/26, Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.52 on 3/6/26, and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of COR's recent stock price of $360.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Cencora Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when COR shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for AMGN to open 0.69% lower in price and for OPY to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COR, AMGN, and OPY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR):

COR+Dividend+History+Chart

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):

AMGN+Dividend+History+Chart

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY):

OPY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.67% for Cencora Inc, 2.76% for Amgen Inc, and 0.80% for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D.

In Wednesday trading, Cencora Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Amgen Inc shares are down about 3%, and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RZG Split History
 Institutional Holders of GSLC
 Institutional Holders of SUBD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RZG Split History-> Institutional Holders of GSLC-> Institutional Holders of SUBD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COR
AMGN
OPY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.