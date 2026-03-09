Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cemex, BWX Technologies and Genco Shipping & Trading

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0225 on 3/19/26, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/27/26, and Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of CX's recent stock price of $10.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when CX shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.14% lower in price and for GNK to open 2.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CX, BWXT, and GNK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX):

CX+Dividend+History+Chart

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):

BWXT+Dividend+History+Chart

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK):

GNK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., 0.55% for BWX Technologies inc, and 9.01% for Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

In Monday trading, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently down about 3.7%, BWX Technologies inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd shares are off about 4.1% on the day.

