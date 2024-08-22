Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDW, LyondellBasell Industries and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/24, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/10/24, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.34 on 9/3/24, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of CDW's recent stock price of $224.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of CDW Corp to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when CDW shares open for trading on 8/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for LYB to open 1.38% lower in price and for TROX to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDW, LYB, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for CDW Corp, 5.53% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, and 3.66% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Thursday trading, CDW Corp shares are currently up about 1.7%, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are up about 0.4%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

