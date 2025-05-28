Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cboe Global Markets, FactSet Research Systems and NetEase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), and NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 6/13/25, FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 6/18/25, and NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of CBOE's recent stock price of $231.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when CBOE shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for FDS to open 0.24% lower in price and for NTES to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBOE, FDS, and NTES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.09% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, 0.95% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., and 2.17% for NetEase, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are trading flat, and NetEase, Inc shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

