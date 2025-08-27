Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cboe Global Markets, Columbia Banking System and Central Pacific Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), and Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/15/25, Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 9/15/25, and Central Pacific Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of CBOE's recent stock price of $242.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when CBOE shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for COLB to open 1.33% lower in price and for CPF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CBOE, COLB, and CPF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, 5.33% for Columbia Banking System Inc, and 3.44% for Central Pacific Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently down about 2.5%, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Central Pacific Financial Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

