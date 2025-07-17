Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, GE Vernova and Costamare

July 17, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/25, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), and Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 8/20/25, GE Vernova Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/18/25, and Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 8/6/25. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $412.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 7/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for GEV to open 0.04% lower in price and for CMRE to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAT, GEV, and CMRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):

CAT+Dividend+History+Chart

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV):

GEV+Dividend+History+Chart

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE):

CMRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Caterpillar Inc., 0.18% for GE Vernova Inc, and 4.93% for Costamare Inc.

In Thursday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, GE Vernova Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Costamare Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
