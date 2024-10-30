Ex-Dividend Reminder: Casey's General Stores, AES and NRG Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), AES Corp (Symbol: AES), and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/15/24, AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 11/15/24, and NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of CASY's recent stock price of $398.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CASY shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for AES to open 1.04% lower in price and for NRG to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASY, AES, and NRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., 4.18% for AES Corp, and 1.85% for NRG Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, AES Corp shares are off about 3.1%, and NRG Energy Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

