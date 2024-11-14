Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlyle Group, Highwoods Properties and Enact Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/25/24, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/10/24, and Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 12/5/24. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $51.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.55% lower in price and for ACT to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CG, HIW, and ACT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.73% for Carlyle Group Inc, 6.21% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 2.16% for Enact Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and Enact Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization

 CFIS Insider Buying

 Funds Holding ENLC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.