Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlyle Group, Artisan Partners Asset Management and Park National

August 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/26/24, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 8/30/24, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $40.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for APAM to open 1.78% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CG, APAM, and PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):

CG+Dividend+History+Chart

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):

APAM+Dividend+History+Chart

Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):

PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.47% for Carlyle Group Inc, 7.14% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, and 2.67% for Park National Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.4%, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Park National Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

