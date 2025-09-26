Ex-Dividend Reminder: CareTrust REIT, Americold Realty Trust and Equity Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD), and Equity Bancshares Inc (Symbol: EQBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 10/15/25, Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/15/25, and Equity Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of CTRE's recent stock price of $34.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of CareTrust REIT Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when CTRE shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for COLD to open 1.89% lower in price and for EQBK to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRE, COLD, and EQBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



Equity Bancshares Inc (Symbol: EQBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.89% for CareTrust REIT Inc, 7.56% for Americold Realty Trust Inc, and 1.76% for Equity Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 2.2%, and Equity Bancshares Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

