Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capitol Federal Financial, Hope Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/25, Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE), and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 5/16/25, Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/16/25, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of CFFN's recent stock price of $5.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when CFFN shares open for trading on 5/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for HOPE to open 1.38% lower in price and for PNFP to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFFN, HOPE, and PNFP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.92% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, 5.52% for Hope Bancorp Inc, and 0.95% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Hope Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

