Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital Clean Energy Carriers, Thyssen Krupp and Suburban Propane Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/26, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC), Thyssen Krupp AG (Symbol: TYEKF), and Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/12/26, Thyssen Krupp AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.15 on 2/4/26, and Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 2/10/26. As a percentage of CCEC's recent stock price of $22.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CCEC shares open for trading on 2/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for TYEKF to open 1.12% lower in price and for SPH to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEC, TYEKF, and SPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC):



Thyssen Krupp AG (Symbol: TYEKF):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.66% for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp, 1.12% for Thyssen Krupp AG, and 6.37% for Suburban Propane Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp shares are currently up about 4.6%, Thyssen Krupp AG shares are up about 5.4%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

