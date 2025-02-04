Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital Clean Energy Carriers, KB Home and Heritage Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/25, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC), KB Home (Symbol: KBH), and Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/12/25, KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/20/25, and Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/20/25. As a percentage of CCEC's recent stock price of $18.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when CCEC shares open for trading on 2/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for KBH to open 0.38% lower in price and for HFWA to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEC, KBH, and HFWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp, 1.53% for KB Home, and 3.82% for Heritage Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp shares are currently down about 2.3%, KB Home shares are off about 2.5%, and Heritage Financial Corp shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SAY Split History

 NEWM Price Target

 KRT Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.