Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital Clean Energy Carriers, Evertec and Cal-Maine Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/25, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC), Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), and Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/8/25, Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/5/25, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.354 on 8/19/25. As a percentage of CCEC's recent stock price of $23.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when CCEC shares open for trading on 8/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for EVTC to open 0.15% lower in price and for CALM to open 2.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCEC, EVTC, and CALM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC):



Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.56% for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp, 0.61% for Evertec, Inc., and 8.47% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

In Thursday trading, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp shares are currently down about 3.5%, Evertec, Inc. shares are down about 2%, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SRG Videos

 BL market cap history

 CDAQ YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.