Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cannae Holdings, Prologis and Horace Mann Educators

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cannae Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/30/25, Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 9/30/25, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of CNNE's recent stock price of $19.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Cannae Holdings Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when CNNE shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for PLD to open 0.88% lower in price and for HMN to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNNE, PLD, and HMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE):



Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Cannae Holdings Inc, 3.51% for Prologis Inc, and 2.94% for Horace Mann Educators Corp..

In Friday trading, Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, Prologis Inc shares are up about 3.7%, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

