Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Regal Rexnord and Primoris Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/24, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP), Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), and Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/28/24, Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/11/24, and Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/11/24. As a percentage of CP's recent stock price of $86.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when CP shares open for trading on 9/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for RRX to open 0.21% lower in price and for PRIM to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CP, RRX, and PRIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd, 0.83% for Regal Rexnord Corp, and 0.42% for Primoris Services Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are currently up about 1%, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Primoris Services Corp shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

