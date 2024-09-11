Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian Natural Resources, Williams and New Fortress Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ), Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 10/4/24, Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 9/30/24, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of CNQ's recent stock price of $32.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when CNQ shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for WMB to open 1.06% lower in price and for NFE to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNQ, WMB, and NFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ):



Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):



New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.52% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, 4.24% for Williams Cos Inc, and 4.10% for New Fortress Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently down about 3.8%, Williams Cos Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and New Fortress Energy Inc shares are off about 4.3% on the day.

