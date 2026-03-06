Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Fidelity National Information Services and Eaton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), and Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.915 on 3/31/26, Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/24/26, and Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/27/26. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $109.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for FIS to open 0.87% lower in price and for ETN to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, FIS, and ETN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for Canadian National Railway Co, 3.48% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, and 1.24% for Eaton Corp plc.

In Friday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently down about 1%, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are up about 1%, and Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

