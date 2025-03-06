Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Eaton and JBT Marel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8875 on 3/31/25, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 3/28/25, and JBT Marel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/24/25. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $100.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.36% lower in price and for JBTM to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, ETN, and JBTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Canadian National Railway Co, 1.45% for Eaton Corp plc, and 0.30% for JBT Marel Corp.

In Thursday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently up about 2.7%, Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 3%, and JBT Marel Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

