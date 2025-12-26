Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, Franklin Resources and Safehold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/25, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM), Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), and Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 1/28/26, Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/9/26, and Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of CM's recent stock price of $92.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when CM shares open for trading on 12/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for BEN to open 1.36% lower in price and for SAFE to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CM, BEN, and SAFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario), 5.46% for Franklin Resources Inc, and 5.18% for Safehold Inc.

In Friday trading, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently up about 0.2%, Franklin Resources Inc shares are trading flat, and Safehold Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding IPOA

 INFL Videos

 HNRG Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.