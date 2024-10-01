Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Progressive and Cousins Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/24, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), and Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/28/24, Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/11/24, and Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $48.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 10/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for PGR to open 0.04% lower in price and for CUZ to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, PGR, and CUZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for Campbell Soup Co, 0.16% for Progressive Corp., and 4.34% for Cousins Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently off about 0.9%, Progressive Corp. shares are up about 1.1%, and Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CYTX Options Chain

 SCGY Insider Buying

 Nasdaq OMX Group RSI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.