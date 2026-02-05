Ex-Dividend Reminder: California Water Service Group, H2O America and Entergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), H2O America (Symbol: HTO), and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 2/20/26, H2O America will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/2/26, and Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of CWT's recent stock price of $44.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of California Water Service Group to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when CWT shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for HTO to open 0.83% lower in price and for ETR to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWT, HTO, and ETR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



H2O America (Symbol: HTO):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for California Water Service Group, 3.33% for H2O America, and 2.64% for Entergy Corp.

In Thursday trading, California Water Service Group shares are currently up about 1.1%, H2O America shares are up about 0.4%, and Entergy Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

