Markets
CWT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: California Water Service Group, Exelon and Northeast Bank

November 06, 2025 — 10:21 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), and Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/21/25, Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/15/25, and Northeast Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 11/25/25. As a percentage of CWT's recent stock price of $46.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of California Water Service Group to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when CWT shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXC to open 0.87% lower in price and for NBN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWT, EXC, and NBN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):

CWT+Dividend+History+Chart

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):

EXC+Dividend+History+Chart

Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN):

NBN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for California Water Service Group, 3.47% for Exelon Corp, and 0.05% for Northeast Bank.

In Thursday trading, California Water Service Group shares are currently down about 1.1%, Exelon Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Northeast Bank shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

