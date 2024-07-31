News & Insights

Markets
CDRE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadre Holdings, Northwest Bancshares and East West Bancorp

July 31, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/24, Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), and East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0875 on 8/16/24, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/14/24, and East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/16/24. As a percentage of CDRE's recent stock price of $36.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Cadre Holdings Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CDRE shares open for trading on 8/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for NWBI to open 1.42% lower in price and for EWBC to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDRE, NWBI, and EWBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):

CDRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):

NWBI+Dividend+History+Chart

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):

EWBC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Cadre Holdings Inc, 5.67% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., and 2.49% for East West Bancorp, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Louis Bacon Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ABNB
 MAG Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDRE
NWBI
EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.