Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadre Holdings, Northwest Bancshares and East West Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/24, Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), and East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0875 on 8/16/24, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/14/24, and East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/16/24. As a percentage of CDRE's recent stock price of $36.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Cadre Holdings Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CDRE shares open for trading on 8/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for NWBI to open 1.42% lower in price and for EWBC to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDRE, NWBI, and EWBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Cadre Holdings Inc, 5.67% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., and 2.49% for East West Bancorp, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

