Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadre Holdings, Aon and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/25, Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), Aon plc (Symbol: AON), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 8/15/25, Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.745 on 8/15/25, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.269 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of CDRE's recent stock price of $33.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Cadre Holdings Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when CDRE shares open for trading on 8/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for AON to open 0.21% lower in price and for O to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDRE, AON, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Cadre Holdings Inc, 0.84% for Aon plc, and 5.63% for Realty Income Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Aon plc shares are off about 4.1%, and Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

