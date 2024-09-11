Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bank, Merchants Bancorp and Popular

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), and Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/1/24, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/1/24, and Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $30.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for MBIN to open 0.21% lower in price and for BPOP to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CADE, MBIN, and BPOP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Cadence Bank, 0.84% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), and 2.56% for Popular Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Cadence Bank shares are currently down about 1.7%, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are up about 1.3%, and Popular Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

