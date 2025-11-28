Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cactus, Diversified Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD), Diversified Energy Company (Symbol: DEC), and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cactus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/18/25, Diversified Energy Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/31/25, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of WHD's recent stock price of $42.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Cactus Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WHD shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for DEC to open 1.97% lower in price and for PTEN to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHD, DEC, and PTEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD):



Diversified Energy Company (Symbol: DEC):



Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Cactus Inc, 7.87% for Diversified Energy Company, and 5.64% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc..

In Friday trading, Cactus Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Diversified Energy Company shares are down about 1%, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

