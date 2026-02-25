Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cabot, TriMas and Ashland

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), and Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/13/26, TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/6/26, and Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 3/15/26. As a percentage of CBT's recent stock price of $75.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Cabot Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when CBT shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for TRS to open 0.11% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBT, TRS, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for Cabot Corp., 0.44% for TriMas Corp, and 2.59% for Ashland Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cabot Corp. shares are currently up about 1.6%, TriMas Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Ashland Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

