Ex-Dividend Reminder: Byline Bancorp, Banner and MetLife

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/24, Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY), Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Byline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 11/19/24, Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 11/15/24, and MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of BY's recent stock price of $26.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Byline Bancorp Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when BY shares open for trading on 11/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for BANR to open 0.75% lower in price and for MET to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BY, BANR, and MET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY):



Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):



MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Byline Bancorp Inc, 3.00% for Banner Corp., and 2.78% for MetLife Inc.

In Friday trading, Byline Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 2.7%, Banner Corp. shares are off about 1.8%, and MetLife Inc shares are down about 5.7% on the day.

