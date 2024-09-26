Ex-Dividend Reminder: BXP, W.P. Carey and Independent Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BXP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 10/31/24, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 10/15/24, and Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 10/4/24. As a percentage of BXP's recent stock price of $80.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of BXP Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when BXP shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.40% lower in price and for INDB to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXP, WPC, and INDB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for BXP Inc, 5.59% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 3.87% for Independent Bank Corp.

In Thursday trading, BXP Inc shares are currently down about 2%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Independent Bank Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

