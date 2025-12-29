Ex-Dividend Reminder: BXP, COPT Defense Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP), COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP), and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BXP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/29/26, COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 1/15/26, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 1/12/26. As a percentage of BXP's recent stock price of $69.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of BXP Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when BXP shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for CDP to open 1.08% lower in price and for FBRT to open 3.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BXP, CDP, and FBRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP):



COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.04% for BXP Inc, 4.33% for COPT Defense Properties, and 13.59% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, BXP Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, COPT Defense Properties shares are down about 0.7%, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

