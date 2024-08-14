Ex-Dividend Reminder: BWX Technologies, Lindsay and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/5/24, Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/30/24, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of BWXT's recent stock price of $97.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of BWX Technologies inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when BWXT shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for LNN to open 0.31% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWXT, LNN, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for BWX Technologies inc, 1.23% for Lindsay Corp, and 0.51% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Wednesday trading, BWX Technologies inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Lindsay Corp shares are up about 2.5%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

