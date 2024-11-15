Ex-Dividend Reminder: BWX Technologies, Deluxe and Timken

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/24, BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/10/24, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/24, and Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of BWXT's recent stock price of $128.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of BWX Technologies inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when BWXT shares open for trading on 11/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.29% lower in price and for TKR to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWXT, DLX, and TKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for BWX Technologies inc, 5.14% for Deluxe Corp, and 1.81% for Timken Co..

In Friday trading, BWX Technologies inc shares are currently down about 2.9%, Deluxe Corp shares are down about 3.2%, and Timken Co. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dow Average Annual Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FPRO

 Funds Holding XLU



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.