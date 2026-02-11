Ex-Dividend Reminder: Business First Bancshares, Charles Schwab and Truist Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Business First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: BFST), The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Business First Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/28/26, The Charles Schwab Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/27/26, and Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of BFST's recent stock price of $29.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Business First Bancshares Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when BFST shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for SCHW to open 0.32% lower in price and for TFC to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BFST, SCHW, and TFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Business First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: BFST):



The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW):



Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Business First Bancshares Inc, 1.29% for The Charles Schwab Corporation, and 3.78% for Truist Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Business First Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are down about 7.4%, and Truist Financial Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

