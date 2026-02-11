Ex-Dividend Reminder: Burke Herbert Financial Services, WSFS Financial and Carlyle Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/2/26, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/27/26, and Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/20/26. As a percentage of BHRB's recent stock price of $69.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when BHRB shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.25% lower in price and for CG to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHRB, WSFS, and CG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.16% for Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp, 0.99% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 2.43% for Carlyle Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading flat, WSFS Financial Corp shares are down about 2.8%, and Carlyle Group Inc shares are off about 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.