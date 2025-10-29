Ex-Dividend Reminder: Burford Capital, Old Second Bancorp and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.0625 on 12/4/25, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/10/25, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 11/12/25. As a percentage of BUR's recent stock price of $11.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when BUR shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for OSBC to open 0.38% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BUR, OSBC, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR):



Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares, 1.50% for Old Second Bancorp., Inc., and 14.13% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently down about 1.6%, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

