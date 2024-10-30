Ex-Dividend Reminder: Burford Capital Limited, Cadre Holdings and Pinnacle Financial Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.0625 on 12/5/24, Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0875 on 11/15/24, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of BUR's recent stock price of $13.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when BUR shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for CDRE to open 0.24% lower in price and for PNFP to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BUR, CDRE, and PNFP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR):



Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares, 0.94% for Cadre Holdings Inc, and 0.85% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently down about 1%, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

