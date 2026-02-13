Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bunge Global, Natural Resource Partners and Carlisle Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP), and Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/3/26, Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 2/24/26, and Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of BG's recent stock price of $121.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Bunge Global SA to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when BG shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for NRP to open 0.61% lower in price and for CSL to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BG, NRP, and CSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Bunge Global SA, 2.43% for Natural Resource Partners LP, and 1.06% for Carlisle Companies Inc..

In Friday trading, Bunge Global SA shares are currently down about 0.2%, Natural Resource Partners LP shares are off about 0.2%, and Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

