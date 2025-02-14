Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bunge Global, DHT Holdings and EQT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT), and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/4/25, DHT Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/25/25, and EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1575 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of BG's recent stock price of $69.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Bunge Global SA to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when BG shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for DHT to open 1.53% lower in price and for EQT to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BG, DHT, and EQT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT):



EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Bunge Global SA, 6.12% for DHT Holdings Inc, and 1.19% for EQT Corp.

In Friday trading, Bunge Global SA shares are currently up about 1%, DHT Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and EQT Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

