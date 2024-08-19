Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brunswick, Target and Walgreens Boots Alliance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/24, Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/13/24, Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 9/10/24, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of BC's recent stock price of $76.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Brunswick Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when BC shares open for trading on 8/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for TGT to open 0.78% lower in price and for WBA to open 2.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BC, TGT, and WBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Brunswick Corp., 3.11% for Target Corp, and 9.16% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

In Monday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Target Corp shares are up about 1.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

